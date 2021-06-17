Trousdale County will be the recipient of a $94,152 grant designed to make improvements to the play area in Trey Park.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the grant awards on June 9. Trousdale County had applied for the grant, which requires an equal match, to help make part of Trey Park compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“I want to thank TDEC for awarding Hartsville/Trousdale County this grant, and Sen. (Ferrell) Haile and Rep. (Terri Lynn) Weaver for their support,” said County Mayor Stephen Chambers. “This is the first step in carrying out the master plan of improvements to the park. The ADA parking and sidewalk improvements along with the installation of inclusive playground equipment for those with mobility issues will make Trey Park more accessible for anyone who visits the park.”
Trousdale County will make ADA-compliant improvements to Trey Park, which was built in 1998. The additions will include inclusive play equipment and the widening of two handicapped parking spaces. It will also improve ramps to meet ADA requirements and replace a sidewalk with an ADA-compliant sidewalk, and the sidewalk will be extended to an existing pavilion that is not currently accessible.
When the work will begin was not immediately known, but it was expected that the Parks & Recreation Committee would discuss that during its June 14 meeting.
The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program.
“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said in a press statement. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”
“Our parks and playgrounds enhance the quality of life in our community and I’m so proud that they will give residents with disabilities greater access,” added Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster. “I thank our local leaders for their partnership and for submitting a successful application for this very worthy project. It was an honor to support their efforts, and I appreciate TDEC’s investment in Trousdale County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.