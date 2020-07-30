As the school year begins, finding the necessary supplies for kids can sometimes be a challenge. But a local group is trying to fill that need as much as possible.
The Facebook group TCS Adopt A Student has been collecting donations of school supplies and donations for the purchase of supplies to be given out to Trousdale County students. The giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. until noon at the high school. Any student needing supplies is asked to have a parent/guardian contact the group via their Facebook page by Friday, July 31.
The Facebook page transitioned from its earlier role as the Adopt A Senior page, which collected gifts to recognize the TCHS seniors who because of COVID-19 missed out on many of the activities that they would have enjoyed.
Olive Drab, Kayla Mungle and Khristina Stafford are spearheading the effort. All three ladies have also accepted donations at their homes, all of which are going toward purchasing school supplies.
“So far it’s going really well,” Mungle said. “We started off trying to adopt a student, but with looking at elementary, middle and high school kids it was going to be too much. That’s why we changed over.”
Donation boxes have been set up at Foodland and Piggly Wiggly, and the group also has an Amazon wish list and a PayPal account for donations.
“We know some people don’t want to get out but still want to help,” Mungle said.
List of school supplies have been posted on the district website at tcschools.org as well as on the group’s Facebook page.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
