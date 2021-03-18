The Trousdale County Health Department is planning a special COVID-19 vaccination event next weekend.
On Saturday, March 27, anyone in Trousdale County who falls under Phase 1c or higher of Tennessee’s vaccination schedule, or is aged 65 or over, can receive a COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m.-noon at the high school.
Phase 1c includes anyone over the age of 16 with high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes or obesity, or caregivers of children with such conditions. Earlier phases include health care workers, teachers and childcare staff and may also sign up to participate in the March 27 event.
Brittany Cox, assistant regional director for Mid-Cumberland, said Trousdale County Health Department is hoping to have as many as 360 vaccine doses available that day.
As of Monday, Cox said roughly 2,600 vaccines had been given out in Trousdale County.
To sign up for the special event, call 866-442-5301 or visit tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information/getting-a-covid-19-vaccine-infor mation.html.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
