The Trousdale County Historical Society has announced that it now maintains its own website at trousdale history.org.
Working with Trousdale County resident Kent Moreland, who does web development, the Historical Society has the site developed, up and running and ready for the public to enjoy.
The site offers a short history of our county, tells of the services offered by the society and shows off a large collection of old photos from the Historical Society archives.
You can go to the website directly or access by going to the new website for Trousdale County, trousdalecountytn.org, which has a link to the Historical Society website.
The Society’s website also has its own links to several short videos on local history, and information on how to contact the society if you have a question on local history or on your family’s links to Trousdale County.
Historical Society president John Oliver told the Vidette that at least once a week the society is contacted by someone from out of county doing some research. In the last month, they have been asked about the Donoho family by a woman from Texas, received a donation of three old Hartsville postcards from Manchester and answered a question from a new Trousdale County resident on the old Avery Trace.
Right now, the website has information on the new two-volume set of Trousdale County history books for sale at the archives and at both Citizens Bank and Wilson Bank & Trust. The books are part of the Society’s efforts to recognize our county’s 150th anniversary and were done in conjunction with the Hartsville Civic League.
A regular feature of the site is the Historical Photo of the Month. This is an interesting picture from our past with a brief description, and changes monthly. If you have an old photo that you would like to have featured on the website, contact the Historical Society.
Meetings of the Historical Society are also featured, but for the time being they are being canceled until the current COVID-19 pandemic is less of a threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.