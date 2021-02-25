The County Commission approved funding for a video arraignment system at the Justice Center during its February meeting.
The $11,000 system will allow judges to conduct arraignments of defendants remotely, rather than both parties having to appear in person.
“This was a request from Judge (Brody) Kane, chief judge for our district,” said County Mayor Stephen Chambers. “(It will) put communications equipment in the Justice Center so we can do appearances virtually instead of bringing them over from Trousdale Turner or the jail, potentially spreading COVID.”
The funding will come from money Trousdale County received through the federal CARES Act last year. The county received $330,360 that can be used for certain expenses related to COVID-19 and this qualifies, the mayor said.
Four other budget amendments were approved Monday, three of which were internal transfers of funds already allocated within the schools’ budget:
$1,804 in a technology grant for the library to purchase four new computers;
$2,400 to account for a bonus payment within the school system;
$28,675 in funds moved to a supervisor salary after a program change; and
$151,642 to put Strategic Compensation Plan payments into the required accounts.
The Commission also voted to authorize Chambers to sign a contract between Trousdale County EMS and CoreCivic for ambulance services to the Trousdale Turner prison.
A resolution adding Tulip Court to the county’s Road List received approval, as did four notaries: Amy Thomas, Dustin Dillehay, Katelyn Johnston and Carroll Carman.
A scheduled public hearing and second vote on rezoning property on Andrews Ave. from R-1 to R-2 was removed from Monday’s agenda at the property owner’s request.
In his mayor’s report, Chambers said that damage to the fire hall caused by last week’s winter weather had been turned in to insurance. The mayor also said he expected budget hearings for the 2021-22 fiscal year to take place in late March or early April.
The Budget & Finance Committee met prior to Monday’s Commission meeting after having been postponed last week because of the weather.
That committee voted to set revenue for the school system for 2021-22 at the same level as this year, in order to allow the schools to begin creating their budget. Chambers noted that those revenue figures would change later on, once the value of a penny in property tax is set.
The committee also heard reports on coronavirus relief funding. In addition to the federal funds, Trousdale County also received $1,007,094 in funding from the state. The mayor said Gov. Bill Lee is proposing more relief funding in his next budget and if approved, Trousdale could receive an additional $500,000.
Thus far for 2020-21, the county had collected 78.6% of budgeted revenues in the general fund while expenditures were at 52.7% of budgeted amounts.
“We’re in a lot better shape than we were this time last year,” Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.