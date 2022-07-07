A Trousdale County man was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for the rape of a minor back in 2018.
Ricky William Presley, 29, was sentenced in Hartsville on June 21 by judge Brody Kane.
Presley pleaded guilty to two counts of rape after being indicted back in 2019. A sentencing hearing was then set after prosecutors and defense attorneys failed to agree on an acceptable sentence.
During the hearing, Kane heard statements submitted by the victim and from a pre-sentence investigation officer called by state prosecutors, who detailed the defendant’s history as well as the facts of the case. At the conclusion of the hearing, the judge sentenced Presley to 20 years and ordered that his sentence be served in prison without the possibility of parole.
“Judge Kane is always very careful and thorough of his review of a case,” said District Attorney General Jason Lawson. “I am very glad that he saw the case as we saw it and gave the maximum sentence available at the hearing.”
Assistant District Attorney Ian Bratton was the prosecutor in this case.
“Ian did a great job in his presentation of the proof during the hearing,” said Lawson. “Due to his hard work, this defendant will spend 20 years in the penitentiary for his despicable actions.
“I believe that it is important that prosecutors communicate with the public about the outcome of cases. Most people see the cases at the time of the arrest, but afterwards, they rarely see the hard work of the prosecution and the end results of the cases. If the public sees people being held accountable for their crimes, it would deter criminals from committing crimes and restore faith by the general public in the work being done in our courtrooms.”
Because the victim in this case was a minor, her identity is protected.
