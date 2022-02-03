Stephen Chambers has announced his intention to seek re-election for a second term as Trousdale County’s Mayor in the Aug. 4, 2022 election.
Chambers said that over the last three years he has had the privilege to serve as Mayor of Hartsville/Trousdale County, he has worked to fulfill his promise of bringing transparency to the county.
“Meetings of the county’s boards and commissions have been recorded and streamed using my own equipment. I also oversaw the development of a much-needed, new county website. In addition to modernizing the technology used, I regularly keep open and honest communication with residents through Facebook, at community gatherings, and the various charity events I have participated in and donated to,” Chambers stated.
Chambers also touted another important promise, that of making government more efficient. He said he has worked diligently to update the county’s policies and ordinances, eliminate wasteful spending, decrease the county debt, and make each department as efficient as possible.
The mayor also said he is looking towards future plans for both economic and community development. He noted a number of applications for grants to carry out those projects to improve the community without burdening the Trousdale County taxpayers. Some of the current projects include Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to the Trey Park playground, which is in the early stages of a Local Parks and Recreation Grant. Sidewalk improvements to downtown Hartsville are in the works as part of downtown revitalization efforts, he added. Chambers also noted that Trousdale County is taking part in the state’s Tennessee Downtowns Program, which provided a $15,000 grant used to repair the exteriors of buildings in downtown Hartsville.
“I believe my work is not finished and I have big plans for Hartsville/Trousdale County. I am currently working with a retail recruiting firm hired by the Industrial
Development Board to improve the local economy by bringing more retail stores to the county, working to make it easier for residents to start their own small businesses, to improve the county’s infrastructure by replacing aging water and sewer lines and expanding the capacity of the system to accommodate the future growth.
Chambers said he looks forward to speaking to residents and hearing their ideas on how everyone can work together to continue improving Trousdale County.
“I am truly honored to serve as your mayor and would greatly appreciate your support and your vote on Aug. 4,” he said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
