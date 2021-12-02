Trousdale Medical Center (TMC) is pleased to announce a partnership with Anova HealthCare to provide emergency and hospitalists coverage.
With this new partnership, TMC now has coverage in the Emergency Department around the clock, 24/7 and all inpatients will be seen by a provider daily.
“The partnership between Trousdale Medical Center and Anova brings a new level of emergency medicine and hospitalists services to our community,” said Carolyn Sparks, Chief Executive Officer of Trousdale Medical Center. “Anova is a respected emergency and hospitalist care provider in Middle Tennessee. Their experience and focus on quality, service, and patient satisfaction will enhance and improve our current services.”
Dr. Sean Donovan, Anova Managing Partner, added, “We are very excited about partnering with Trousdale Medical Center and caring for patients in this community. Going to the emergency room can be an overwhelming, frightening experience. We want patients and their loved ones to be confident in receiving emergency care close to home and trust they are in good hands.”
Anova is a physician-owned practice whose providers have been creating a culture of care for patients in Middle Tennessee communities for many years. Other facilities partnering with Anova include Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, Vanderbilt Wilson County in Lebanon, and Tri-Star Hendersonville Hospital.
A core group of Anova providers will consistently staff TMC services to allow for improved collaboration with the patients’ primary-care providers and specialists.
Trousdale Medical Center (TMC) is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in Hartsville. TMC offers an extensive range of in-patient, outpatient and emergency services for adults and children. From the 24-hour emergency room to the state-of-the-art laboratory, X-ray, CT Scan and rehabilitation services, the hospital delivers emergency and routine medical care by highly trained physicians, nurses and allied health professionals using the latest technology.
