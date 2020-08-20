Trousdale Medical Center (TMC|) recently announced that Kim Long has been recognized as the hospital’s 2020 Mercy Award winner.
The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“At TMC, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Mike Herman, CEO of Trousdale Medical Center. “We are extremely proud to recognize Kim Long for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
Long does everything with passion and a smile that makes the patients ask for her each time they visit the Laboratory. She takes time to greet them by name and answer their questions making them feel at ease. Many days you will see her walking a patient back to the front lobby just to make sure they make it to their car okay. She exhibits the utmost respect for all, especially related to patient care. Kim has been a Star Award recipient twice in her 26 years here at TMC. She has been involved in numerous community health fairs such as Trousdale County Senior Center, Mueller Refrigeration, Gravel Hill and Wilson Bank & Trust. She is also an avid supporter of Haley’s Hearts Foundation, Easton Goad Foundation and Jordan Hackett Foundation.
Each hospital winner, including Long, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville in October, to which Kim and all hospital winners are invited to attend.
Trousdale Medical Center (TMC) is a 25-bed critical access hospital. TMC offers healthcare to residents of Trousdale and surrounding counties, including general medical care, 24-hour emergency and diagnostic services, outpatient rehabilitation and skilled nursing. TMC is a hospital of HighPoint Health System. To learn more, visit My TrousdaleMedical.com.
