The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) recently announced the 20 highest ranked critical access hospitals (CAH) in the nation, and among those named was Trousdale Medical Center.
In September, an awards ceremony will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, during the NRHA Critical Access Hospital Conference to recognize the top performers.
“(The NRHA is) pleased to recognize the accomplishments of these rural hospitals,” said NRHA Chief Operations Officer (COO) Brock Slabach. “(We are) committed to ensuring our members have the best information to manage their hospitals.”
With more than 1,300 critical access hospitals across the nation, Trousdale Medical Center was one of a handful of rural hospitals specifically designated as a top 20 critical access hospital for best practice in quality.
“Trousdale Medical Center is proud of the efforts of the physicians and staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” said Trousdale Medical Center Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carolyn Sparks. “We were named a top 20 critical access hospital for best practice in quality. That is compared to all of our peers in the nation.”
Small critical access hospitals like Trousdale Medical Center can be found throughout the country, providing services to rural communities.
Along with inpatient beds and a fully-equipped emergency room, Trousdale Medical Center provides therapy services to the patients it serves.
“Critical access hospitals are typically 25 inpatient beds, and they also supply emergency services to the community,” said Sparks. “We are here with a fully-equipped emergency room in the event of any kind of emergency for patients. We are also fortunate to have imaging on site and are able to offer physical therapy and occupational therapy as well.
“In addition to our critical access inpatient beds and emergency room, we also have swing beds, which is like a skilled nursing facility that gives patients an option to recover in the hospital in a swing status, whether it be to receive more intensive therapy or to just get back to their best self before heading home.”
As stated by Sparks, two chief benefits of having a critical access hospital nearby is the speed at which a medical emergency can be addressed and the ability to keep patients close to home.
“One of the advantages of critical access hospitals is having an access point in rural communities for patients to be able to receive treatment quickly,” said Sparks. “It stabilizes them in the event of an emergency. But it also (keeps) them in the community, close enough for their family to come and visit.”
However, according to Sparks, it is her staff that sets Trousdale Medical Center’s performance apart from other rural hospitals.
“A lot of the metrics are looking at whether or not our patients are receiving timely care, if they had any additional illnesses while they were in the facility, and just making sure that we are providing the best high quality care in the hospital,” said Sparks. “It benchmarks us against other critical access hospitals.
“But I think what really sets us apart from other facilities is the staff that works here. They pour their hearts and souls into every patient that comes through the doors. They drive these results, and we really couldn’t do it without them.”
