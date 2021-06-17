Trousdale Medical Center was recently recognized as one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the country for overall quality by The National Rural Health Association.
The 20 highest-ranked critical access hospitals (CAHs) in the country, as determined by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA).
“I am very proud of the level of quality provided by our employees and medical staff,” said Mike Herman, CEO of Trousdale Medical Center. “Providing critical access to our community is vitally important, but that care is only good if it can be trusted by our community. We’re committed to maintaining this high level of quality care for the people we serve.”
The determining factors for the Top 20 CAHs were based on the results of the Hospital Strength Index and its eight indices of performance: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. This elite group of hospitals was selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2021 top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.
Forty best practice designations were also given to facilities that achieved success in one of two key areas of performance: 1) quality: a rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across rural-relevant process of care measures, and 2) patient perspective: a rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across all 10 HCAHPS domains.
Trousdale Medical Center (TMC) is a 25-bed critical access hospital in Hartsville. The hospital offers diagnostic services, outpatient rehabilitation, 24-hour emergency care and skilled and acute nursing services to the residents of Hartsville and surrounding communities. TMC is a facility of HighPoint Health System. To learn more, call 615-374-2221 or visit MyTrousdaleMedical.com.
