From staff reports
As part of National Rural Health Day, Trousdale Medical Center announced it has been recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in Quality.
The Performance Leadership Award program utilizes the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® to recognize top quartile performance among Critical Access Hospitals and Rural & Community Hospitals.
“Being recognized with the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health for overall excellence in Quality is an honor for our hospital,” said Mike Herman, CEO of
Trousdale Medical Center. “We are grateful for the validation of the high-quality care that we provide to our community.”
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on publicly available data sources, the INDEX methodology is the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs, rural health safety net-related research and legislative initiatives. Performance Leadership Award recipients are rural hospitals ranking in the 75th%ile or above in the INDEX performance pillars for Quality, Outcomes or Patient Perspective.
“Despite the fact that COVID-19 has created greater instability across the rural health safety net, we continue to see countless examples of rural hospitals rising to the challenge to serve their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader,
The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “I believe this dedication to mission and drive to overcome unexpected challenges echoes the long-standing commitment among rural hospitals to deliver high-quality care. We are thrilled to honor this year’s top quartile performers.”
Trousdale Medical Center (TMC) is a 25-bed critical access hospital in Hartsville. The hospital offers diagnostic services, outpatient rehabilitation, 24-hour emergency care and skilled and acute nursing services to the residents of Hartsville and surrounding communities. TMC is a facility of HighPoint Health System. To learn more, call 615-374-2221 or visit MyTrousdaleMedical.com.
