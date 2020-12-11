Trousdale County’s middle and high schools will spend the final week of the fall semester with entirely virtual classes.
The move was announced Friday afternoon by Director of Schools Clint Satterfield, who cited staff quarantines as the cause.
“Grades 6-12 will transition to distance learning for the remainder of the semester. 6-12 students will move to daily learn from home instruction all four days. The elementary school will continue on its regular hybrid plan,” Satterfield said via email.
Neither school will provide carryout meals for the distance-learning period. The last day of the semester for students is Thursday, Dec. 17.
The high school had announced Friday morning that it would go to distance learning for Dec. 11.
Students at Trousdale County Elementary School will remain on the current hybrid learning model.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
