Trousdale Pharmacy will be among over 100 new COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state, officials announced last week.
On Jan. 28, the Tennessee Department of Health announced it was partnering with pharmacies and community health clinics across the state in an effort to expand access to the vaccine.
Zach Swaffer, one of the pharmacists at Trousdale Pharmacy, said the facility was awaiting word on when the vaccine would be available.
“We’re a sister store to Gibbs in Lebanon; they’ve already gotten one shipment,” Swaffer said. “We’re starting to see some trickle in; it’s basically they let you know the night before you can expect a shipment. It’s anywhere from 100 doses to 1,000 doses.
“As we get it, it’ll be split between locations. It all depends on what stage we’re in.”
Swaffer said Trousdale Pharmacy would keep a list of those requesting the vaccine and prioritize that list based on current stages. Customers will be contacted when vaccines become available.
“As they progress to those stages, we’re going to try to contact those people,” he said.
Anyone wishing to contact Trousdale Pharmacy regarding vaccinations can call 615-680-3460 or email trousdalewellnesspharmacy@gmail.com.
“Right now we don’t know when we’ll get it, but it’s good to have that list of people if it comes in next week,” Swaffer said.
Other sites in surrounding counties include Gibbs Pharmacy in Lebanon, Pharmscript of TN in Lebanon and Primecare Pharmacy in Gallatin.
“We’re eager to launch these partnerships to help bring the vital resource of COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans in communities most vulnerable to serious and lasting social and economic challenges due to the pandemic,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a press statement announcing the move.
“These pharmacies and clinics are easily accessible to Tennesseans who have barriers to receiving health care, like lack of transportation or health insurance. We’re bringing COVID-19 vaccines to familiar and convenient locations for residents of these communities to receive their vaccinations.”
On Monday, the state announced that it would begin administering vaccinations to those aged 70 or over. TDH estimates there are about 300,000 Tennesseans in the 70-74 year old age group. Tennessee can expand COVID-19 vaccination access to this age group after an increase in the state’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines. Tennessee is expecting about 93,000 doses of these vaccines this week, a 15% increase in the state’s previous weekly vaccine allocations.
As of Monday, the Trousdale County Health Department also had limited amounts of vaccine available and was taking appointments for those eligible by calling 866-442-5301. Trousdale County is still in Phase 1a2, meaning health care workers, residents/staff at long-term care facilities, first responders and those 70-over can be vaccinated currently.
TDH said Tennessee will continue to move through phases of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan as vaccine supplies increase. TDH expects the state may be able to expand vaccination to Phase 1b groups and those aged 65 and older as soon as March if vaccine supplies continues to increase, as expected.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
