Trousdale Pharmacy opened its doors for business Monday morning, providing another local option for consumers.
Located next to Dr. Badru’s office on Broadway across the street from the UT Extension Office, Trousdale Pharmacy will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
“That’s what we’re going to operate on for the time being,” said Zach Swaffer, one of two pharmacists who will be on site. The other pharmacist is Jaclyn Kempf.
“As the profession of pharmacy continues to grow, our responsibility and things we can provide for our patients is going to grow. We want to be on the forefront of those things and provide them in Hartsville.”
Trousdale Pharmacy shared ownership with Gibbs Pharmacy in Lebanon, and Swaffer said many of the same services would be offered in Hartsville.
Among the services Swaffer mentioned was disease state management and monitoring patients’ medications to try to simplify if possible.
“Having a pharmacist on board can really help that stuff,” he said.
Trousdale Pharmacy will offer vaccinations, including flu shots, and also compounding medications, or combining ingredients to make medicine tailored to a patient’s needs.
“At most, it’ll be available here with about a day’s turnaround for delivery or curbside pickup,” Swaffer said. “That’s something this area really does not have and will be an improvement on things you traditionally can’t get here.”
Trousdale Pharmacy can be reached at 615-680-3460.
“We’re really looking forward to the impact we can have locally,” Swaffer said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
