Postseason honors continue to roll in for Trousdale County’s Yellow Jackets as three players were named to the Tennessee Football Coaches Association’s Class 2A All-State team.
Senior running back Bryson Claiborne, senior defensive lineman Xavier Harper and senior defensive back Keenan Burnley were named to the squad, which is selected by coaches from across the state.
In addition, 615Preps named Harper as its Small Class (1A, 2A, 3A) Defensive Player of the Year, while Claiborne, Burnley and sophomore Cole Gregory were named to the 615Preps All-Area team.
Harper finished the season with 103 tackles, and seven sacks as the Yellow Jackets went 11-2 and advanced to the semifinal round for the fourth consecutive season.
Claiborne, who was previously named as co-region MVP, rushed for 1,411 yards on 154 carries (9.2 yards per attempt) and 22 touchdowns.
