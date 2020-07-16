The Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission each signed off Monday on plans for Verizon to build a cell tower on Highway 10.
The BZA approved a special exemption for the property, which is across the highway from Waller Lane and is zoned agricultural.
Joey Hargis, an attorney representing Verizon, told the board the proposed tower would be 245 feet tall. It will have space available to other carriers if they wish to link on as well, he said.
The tower will be designed to bend rather than break under severe winds, as shown in an example of one in Florida that was hit by a hurricane.
Following the BZA meeting, the Planning Commission gave site plan approval during its own meeting.
Planning also sent three rezoning requests to the County Commission with favorable recommendations for approval. All three will require two votes and a public hearing.
One rezones property along Highway 231S to commercial for Sumner Granite, which has purchased the old horse trading site just south of the intersection with Highway 25. The previous owner had three lots converted into two, but the zoning did not follow the conversion of the lots. That left a strip of commercial zoning between the two lots.
Also approved were requests to rezone a 1-acre lot on Honeysuckle Lane to R-1 (residential) to allow the property owner’s son to build a home there, and to rezone property directly west of the LamTech building on Highway 25 to R-2 (dense residential).
Property owner Isaiah Perry told commissioners he envisioned around 23 lots on the property, which comprises roughly 13.6 acres.
While the Water Department reported that water and sewer service are available to the property, County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell pointed out that sewer is not currently in place and would have to be added during development.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers also said he planned to apply for a Multimodal Access Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to build sidewalks from Main Street up north on Broadway to the intersection at McMurry Blvd.
The proposed sidewalks were part of a 2017 connectivity plan conducted by TDOT as part of a transportation study. If approved, the grant would cover 95% of the cost with a 5% county match.
While the application is due by July 31, Chambers said there was no timeline on when the county might receive approval.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
