Trousdale County’s Parent-Teacher Association is planning its second Community Craft/Yard Sale this weekend as a fundraiser.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 at First Baptist Church, located at 773 E. McMurry Blvd., and will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
“We were very pleased with the outcome and the constant flow of traffic back in May. We’re really hoping for the same,” said Leah Kelley Brown, president of the PTA. “I think the location along Highway 25 helps get those onlookers.”
Booths are $20 each and cover two parking spots in the church’s lot. Those participating are responsible for setting up their own table or canopy.
There are 18 spots already reserved, Brown said, and room for 10 more spots. Craft vendors are welcome as well as yard sales, she noted.
“That’s more than we had last May, so that’s good,” Brown said.
Anyone wishing to reserve a booth can call or text Brown at 931-319-0063, or email her at kelleylk_05@yahoo.com. Payment can be made with cash, check or online through Venmo.
In addition to craft and yard sale items, there will be at least two food trucks participating. Hot Dog Momma will be there again and Foodland employee James Reeves will have smoked meats available.
Vendors scheduled to be on hand include Hartsvegas with Trousdale County-themed T-shirts and hoodies, as well as sellers of glass art, cake pops, handcrafted jewelry, Christmas ornaments, furniture and more.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
