Trousdale County’s Parent-Teacher Association is planning a Community Craft/Yard Sale this weekend as a fundraiser.
The event will be held Saturday, May 1 at First Baptist Church, located at 773 E. McMurry Blvd., and will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
“We’re calling it a Community Craft and Yard Sale. Anybody can register to set up in a booth at the church,” said Leah Kelley Brown, president of the PTA.
Booths are $10 each and cover one parking spot in the church’s lot. Those participating are responsible for setting up their own table or canopy. Booth reservations are non-refundable and if it rains Saturday, the event will be canceled.
“Everybody will bring their own table, canopy, or whatever they need to set up their items,” Brown said. “The donation goes directly to the PTA.”
Brown added that the PTA is looking for ways to support Trousdale County’s teachers and how best to use its funds.
There are 25 spots already reserved, Brown said, and room for 10 more spots. Anyone wishing to reserve a booth can call or text Brown at 931-319-0063. Payment can be made with cash or online through Venmo.
“I would love to fill these spots. I’m excited about that,” Brown said.
In addition to craft and yard sale items, there will be at least two food trucks participating. Pelican’s Snoballs and Hot Dog Momma have committed and there is space for two more food trucks.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
