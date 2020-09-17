The Trousdale County PTA will be holding an online silent auction next week to raise funds.
The online auction will be held from Friday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. A Facebook page — Trousdale County PTA Events — has been set up and will be the site of the auction. Thus far there are 20 items that can be bid upon, including a mood necklace by Kendra Scott, custom pacifier gift cards, gift cards to local restaurants and even a Ring video doorbell.
“This is all online,” said Leah Brown of the PTA. “We will post the pictures and in the comments people will place their bids. They need to keep an eye on their item because people will bid against them and they’ll need to come back and up their bid, just like any silent auction.”
The Trousdale County PTA is still accepting donated items for the silent auction through Wednesday, Sept. 24. Anyone interested in donating an item can contact Brown via email at kelleylk_05@yahoo.com. Donations are tax deductible.
Payment for items successfully bid upon can be made with credit/debit card via Square or by personal check made out to Trousdale County PTA. Items can be picked up at the Citizens Bank parking lot on Oct. 1 or Oct. 3 from 2-4 p.m. Winners will be contacted by the PTA and asked to choose which date they wish to pick up their items.
“We’re hoping to assist teachers in whatever they need for school, whether that’s school supplies, cleaning supplies, etc.,” Brown said. “We’re polling teachers, principals and nursing staff to see what they need that we can help with.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
