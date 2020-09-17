The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) has announces $22.6 million in federal grant funds to be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2020-2021 Federal Fiscal Year.
Over 383 federal grants exceeding $22 million in total have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee. Approximately $3 million in media grant funds will be allocated for statewide highway safety education and public awareness campaigns.
Trousdale County received $169,800 in funding for the District Attorney General’s office to be used for prosecution of DUI offenses.
“Every year, traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, district attorneys’ offices, and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.”
