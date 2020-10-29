The unemployment rates in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties decreased in September, according to new data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Twenty-seven counties recorded unemployment rates below 5%, while 68 counties have a rate of 5% or higher. There are no counties with an unemployment rate higher than 10% in September.
Trousdale County reported a jobless rate of 5.2%, which was down 1.8% from August but up 2.4% from September 2019.
Among surrounding counties, Smith was at 4.3%, Macon was at 4.9% and Sumner and Wilson each were at 5.3%.
Once again, Moore County has the state’s lowest unemployment rate. Its September figure of 3.2% is 1.9 percentage points lower than the previous month’s rate.
Shelby County continues to have Tennessee’s highest unemployment. While its September rate is 9.9%, the new figure represents a drop of 3.7 percentage points from where it was in August.
The rate in Memphis dropped 4.2 percentage points to 12.1%. Nashville’s September rate is down 3.1 percentage points and sits at 7.5%. Knoxville saw a 2.4 percentage point drop in its rate, which is now 5.8%. Unemployment in the Tri-Cities area stands at 5.3% for the month, down 1.9 percentage points from its revised August rate.
Statewide, unemployment dropped to its lowest level in September since hitting an all-time high in April during the peak of COVID-19 business closures. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the month is 6.3%, a decrease of 2.3 percentage points from the revised August rate of 8.6%.
Unemployment also decreased nationally in September. The seasonally adjusted rate for the United States is 7.9%, down 0.5 of a percentage point from August’s revised rate of 8.4%. Tennessee’s unemployment rate is now 1.6 percentage points lower than the national rate.
— From Staff Reports
