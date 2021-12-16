Trousdale County’s school board elections will apparently remain nonpartisan in 2022 after both of the county’s two main political parties declined to request a primary.
Under a law passed by the Republican supermajority in the General Assembly earlier this year, parties could request a primary in May 2022 for school board seats. Until now, those races in Tennessee have always been nonpartisan.
Political parties had a Dec. 10 deadline to request primaries for school board races.
On Friday, Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton told The Vidette that he had received no communication from either the Trousdale County Democratic or Republican parties requesting such a primary. With that the being the case, the three school board seats up for election will only be on the ballot in August’s county general election.
Three current board members — Johnny Kerr, Anthony Crook and Regina Waller — will be potentially up for re-election next year. Candidates have until early February to file to seek election in those races.
“I hope our Trousdale County elections can remain as they’ve always been — nonpartisan,” said Kerr, who currently serves as chairman. “Our candidates should run on their own merits, not the party’s.”
There will be a May primary for the 15th Judicial District Circuit Court judge’s seat, which is currently held by Republican Michael Collins.
