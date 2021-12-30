The Trousdale County School Board approved the calendar for the 2022-23 academic year during their Dec. 16 meeting, following the recommendation of the district’s teachers.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said there originally were two options presented to teachers but that high school officials came up with a third option, which received 67.6% support from teachers who were surveyed.
“This calendar starts like the traditional and has three days for Thanksgiving and 11 days for Christmas break,” he said. “The second semester, because of testing windows, did not differ in any way.”
The TNReady assessment window falls from April 10-May 5, 2023.
“If that large a group of our teachers wanted a particular calendar, I’m ready to go with that,” board chairman Johnny Kerr said.
The calendar contains an opening date of July 28 and sets graduation for May 19, 2023. The calendar contains a three-day Thanksgiving break and a Christmas break from Dec. 19-Jan. 4.
Fall Break will be Oct. 17-21 and Spring Break March 20-24, 2023 under the calendar.
There are also four Power Fridays built into the schedule with 12:15 p.m. dismissals and four professional development days. Two of those will be on Aug. 4 and Nov. 8, which will be election days.
