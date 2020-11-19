Trousdale County’s school board will take a look at its plan for a trial run of five-day-per-week learning at the elementary school.
The board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium at Jim Satterfield Middle School. The meeting is open to the public.
At October’s meeting, board members opted to endorse a three-week period of in-person classes at Trousdale Elementary, beginning after the Thanksgiving break and running through the end of the fall semester on Dec. 18.
“They’ve got to decide if they’re going to proceed or if they’re going to tap the brakes on that,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “That’s why the reopening plan we passed in October had those checks. We don’t know what the future has in store.”
The plan called for a trial run at the elementary, with the board to make a decision at its December meeting whether to reopen all schools five days a week for the spring semester or remain on the current hybrid model.
As of Monday, there were 51 active cases of COVID-19 in Trousdale County. Satterfield said he had reported three new student cases and one new staff case to the state’s dashboard, which is updated each Tuesday. There were 72 students and 10 staff currently quarantined because of reported close contact with a positive case, he added.
“We’re able to monitor the infection rates and the latest developments and make the most informed decision we can,” Satterfield said.
Parents were sent a survey last week asking their opinion on what form school should take for the second semester and whether masks should be required or optional.
The results of that survey were not available at press time, but Satterfield said approximately 50% of parents responded.
