Trousdale County’s principals announced their respective Teacher of the Year winners during Thursday night’s School Board meeting.
Mary Raines (Trousdale Elementary), Ashley Ewen (Jim Satterfield Middle) and Dan Dickerson (Trousdale County High) were praised by their respective principals for their dedication to their craft and to helping students succeed.
“If there’s a difficult task, a difficult student, anything, this teacher is willing to do it. She is very selfless and puts everyone above herself,” TCES Principal Demetrice Badru said of Raines, who is the school’s librarian.
“She’s been my Student Council sponsor and my cheer sponsor,” JSMS Principal J. Brim McCall said of Ewen. “She’s stepped up this year as my Math chairperson and is loved by her peers.”
TCHS Principal Teresa Dickerson said, “(Dan) does an outstanding job not only as an instructor but as a leader in the building. He does an excellent job with FFA and the OSHA certifications… There couldn’t be a better person in my opinion.”
“I can’t add any more than what our principals have said. It’s outstanding when you’re elected by your peers,” Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said of the three winners.
Board members also approved nine teachers for tenure: Hannah Barnes, Lindsi Dies, Chelsea Jones, Kim Knapp, Charles Miller, Kellie Porter, Anna Roberts, Ronna White and Sandra Winfree. B.J. West’s tenure from Macon County was also approved to be transferred to Trousdale County.
“Tenure is something that is earned and developed over time,” Satterfield said. “It’s something that should be celebrated.”
Under Trousdale district policy, a teacher must receive evaluations of “above expectations” or “significantly above expectations” for the last two years of their probationary period to be considered for tenure.
All three principals also spoke on the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on education. The district had to request a one-day waiver to allow for virtual education last Friday because of the number of staff and students either out or under quarantine. In total 10 staff and 190 students missed school on Wednesday, with another 79 students on temporary distance learning because of quarantine rules, based on numbers given by the three principals.
Satterfield also said the district is preparing to send information to parents on its second Summer Learning Camp, which is scheduled to run from May 31-June 30.
The Summer Learning Camps are mandated by state law and are designed to address learning loss. Over 210 students entering grades 2-8 attended last year’s initial camp.
Satterfield said the district is seeking a waiver to allow those students who had “priority status” for summer camps last year to have that status again in 2022.
Parents of priority students should receive notifications by Feb. 14 will be able to sign up their children from Feb. 22-March 4. There will be open availability after that, he added.
Satterfield also acknowledged School Board Appreciation Week, which runs this week, and presented gifts to all five board members in appreciation of their service.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsville vidette.com.
