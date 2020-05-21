Trousdale County High School and Jim Satterfield Middle School have announced tryout dates for various sports.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield made the announcements in his video message Monday morning.
“We are presently trying to phase those activities back into what we do with schools,” Satterfield said. “Our school facilities are not open to the general public.”
The school system is following guidance received from both the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association and Gov. Bill Lee’s office. As part of that guidance, gatherings are to be kept to 10 people or less, social distancing is to be maintained and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control is also to be followed.
“Even though we may be having basketball tryouts, football tryouts, cheerleader tryouts, those are only for participants,” Satterfield said.
Volleyball tryouts at TCHS will be held Tuesday, May 26 in two sessions from 8-9:30 a.m. and 9:30-11 a.m. Anyone interested in trying out should contact coach Brooke Jenkins at brookejenkins@tcschools.org.
Girls’ basketball tryouts will be held Wednesday, May 27 from 10-11 a.m. for incoming freshmen and from 11 a.m.-noon for non-returning players. Those interested in trying out should contact coach Jared Hawkins at jhawkins@tcschools.org.
Boys’ basketball tryouts will be held on May 26 from noon-1 p.m. for incoming freshmen. Juniors and seniors will practice from 1-2:30 p.m. and sophomores will practice from 2:30-4 p.m. Email Ryan Sleeper (ryansleeper@tcschools.org) to get on the schedule.
Cheerleading tryouts for the high school squad were held May 17.
At JSMS, girls’ basketball tryouts will be May 26 in three hour-long sessions from 9 a.m.-noon. Only 10 athletes will be allowed per session and no walk-ups will be allowed. Those wishing to try out must email Cody Greer (codygreer@tcschools.org) to schedule a tryout spot.
Volleyball tryouts will be May 27 and again, players must schedule a tryout spot by emailing Krystul Gregory (krystulgregory@tcschools.org). Tryouts will be in hour-long sessions from 9 a.m.-noon with only 10 athletes allowed per session.
Cheerleading at JSMS will have practice dates on May 26 and 27 from 2-3 p.m. Tryouts will be from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 with no walk-ups allowed. Email Ashley Ewen (ashleyewen@tcschools.org) to schedule a tryout spot.
For band, parents of incoming seventh-graders wishing to be in the Advanced Band class at JSMS for the fall of 2020 are asked to email Band Director Rob Joines at robjoines@tcschools,org.
No announcements had been made as of press time regarding football.
The TSSAA last week held online video conferences with medical experts, school superintendents and athletic directors to discuss guidelines for returning to sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the association has not released an official plan for coaches to follow.
TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress added that so long as the individual school systems allow it, teams can begin workouts and conditioning as coaches and administrators see fit.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Chattanooga Times Free Press
