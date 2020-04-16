Trousdale County Schools have expanded their feeding program while the district remains closed, adding five walk-up sites this week.
The walk-up sites — Jim Satterfield Middle School, Trousdale County Elementary School, Morrison Street Church of Christ, East Main Street Housing Authority and Rogers Street Housing Authority — are in addition to the “grab & go” lunches available at the high school each day.
“Last Wednesday and Thursday, we fed over 350 kids,” Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said via video. “I have to tip my hat to Kathy Atwood, her staff and our volunteers within the teaching community.”
The walk-up sites are “for students who do not have transportation,” Satterfield said. “They are not drive-ups; those can continue to go to the high school.”
School buses will transport meals to each of the five walk-up sites and meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. till noon. Children must be present at the walk-up sites to receive meals.
Coordinated School Health Supervisor Kathy Atwood said there were “very few” at the walkup sites on Monday but noted that the cold, rainy weather might have played a part. In all, Atwood said 310 meals were served to Trousdale County children on Monday.
In addition to the walk-up sites, “grab & go” meals remain available at the high school each weekday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Menus are available online at tcschools.org.
School updates: Satterfield also spoke via video Monday morning to update parents and students on education plans.
In his video message, Satterfield reminded parents of the continuity of learning plans (CLPs) that were sent out by teachers last week.
These consist of optional, non-graded work that students can do to help mitigate the loss of learning while school is out. Classwork is available either online or via paper and pencil. Teachers contacted all students last week to determine what was needed on a case-by-case basis, and Chromebooks were handed out to students in grades 6-12 whose parents signed to take responsibility for them.
Satterfield said 121 Chromebooks were handed out at the high school (roughly 30% of students) and 170 at the middle school (roughly 50%).
Satterfield said staff had worked on plans for high school registration, with forms having been mailed out last week. Forms for incoming freshmen and sophomore students include a self-addressed stamped envelope and parents are asked to return those forms by April 17. For incoming juniors and seniors, a registration code was to be sent to the student’s school email address on April 14, and students will have until April 20 to register.
A cap & gown pickup day will be announced shortly for graduating seniors. Once a date is set, it will be texted to students and also placed on the schools’ website and high school sign.
Satterfield said the high school was “looking into a live, but online stream” of a graduation ceremony on May 22 if necessary.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
