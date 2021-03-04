Trousdale County Schools announced plans last week for its upcoming Summer Learning Camps to address learning loss among students.
The optional summer camps are tentatively scheduled to run from June 1-July 2, the school system announced on its Facebook page. The summer school camp was designed in response to legislation from the General Assembly that, beginning in 2023, requires third-grade students to pass TCAP proficiency standards or be held back.
“They’re going to have an hour of recess a day, in addition to a reading class and a math class,” Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said. “We’re going to have a STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, math) component in this…”
The summer camps will be available to students entering grades 1-8 for the 2021-22 school year. Priority will be based on results from upcoming benchmark testing in grades 3-8. Priority students may enroll from March 29-April 30, with non-priority students able to enroll afterward depending on availability.
Satterfield said the camps would have spots for 28 children per grade.
Classes will run six hours per day Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with breakfast and lunch provided and transportation also offered.
“They’re going to have an hour of recess a day, in addition to a reading class and a math class,” Satterfield said. “We’re going to have a STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, math) component in this…”
There will also be an optional afterschool option, depending on available slots, until 5:30 p.m. Parents would be responsible for picking up their children who attend the full day. The afterschool option is for grades 1-5, but could be expanded to 6-8 if spots remain available.
“A lot of this is fluid,” he said. “We want our parents to mark their calendars for June 1-July 2. We’re going to be thoughtful and intentional about designing a really good summer camp. We want it to really benefit our students.”
The high school will offer credit recovery options for students from June 7-July 2, also from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. to align with transportation availability.
The school system also announced that Wednesday in-person classes would end on April 7 at the elementary school, and April 14 at the middle and high schools. All students will learn from home on Wednesdays after those dates.
As TCAP testing is being done with paper & pencil this year, virtual school students will have to attend in-person to take those tests. That will take place on Wednesdays.
Also, parent-teacher conferences will be held virtually later this month and will be prescheduled with the child’s teacher.
Elementary school conferences will run from 3-6 p.m. on March 15-16, and middle and high school conferences March 17-18.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.