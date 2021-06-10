Trousdale County Schools began sending its “Books & Bites” mobile bus into the community this week to deliver summer lunches to school-aged children.
The bus, which is a combined venture between the school system and Hartsville Rotary Club, will be in Hartsville City Park each Monday-Thursday in June from 11-11:30 a.m. Meals are free to any school-aged child who resides in Trousdale County.
Coordinated School Health Supervisor Kathy Atwood said the decision was made to use the bus to deliver meals, rather than offer drive-thru pickup service as was done in the summer of 2020. She cited the ongoing Summer Learning Camps and credit recovery classes at the high school.
“We just felt like it’d be a smaller number and it would work at the park,” Atwood said.
The bus can serve as many students as needed, she added.
Numbers on how many were served Monday were not immediately available.
The bus is also designed to be a mobile library, but because of the ongoing pandemic the library part will not be available, Atwood said.
“Because of some questions about transmission, we’re just doing food this year,” she said. “The Summer Learning Camps will have different times with books for the kids. There will be the opportunity for kids to get books.”
The menu for “Books & Bites” is the same as the Summer Learning Camps and is available on the district website at tcschools.org. The menu is also appearing in this week’s Vidette.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.