Trousdale County Schools have announced plans to offer Google Classroom training sessions for parents interested in better supporting their children in virtual lessons.
“Everything we’re doing is a work in progress. We’re learning things as we go along,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “We’re trying to evaluate what works well and what needs improvement.
“One thing we think would help parents is to monitor their students’ work in Google Classroom.”
The training sessions will be held in person at the high school auditorium. Third-grade parents can participate on Monday, Sept. 28, high school parents on Tuesday, Sept. 29, middle school parents on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and fourth- and fifth-grade parents on Thursday, Oct. 1. Sessions will run from 6-7 p.m. and will be archived by video on the schools’ website at tcschools.org for parents unable to participate at the designated times.
Satterfield said in a traditional in-class setting, students would bring home textbooks and work done on paper. Online lessons eliminate those and can make it difficult for parents to track what their children are doing.
“What we want to do is work with those parents where they can monitor their students in a digital setting like they would in a paper/pencil setting,” he said.
Satterfield said the digital lessons “had really shed a light” on those students who were not getting their schoolwork done.
“On Learn from Home days, they’re not logging in and not doing their work. It’s really showing up,” he said.
Satterfield did say that teachers, as well as fellow students, were doing a better job of holding non-participants accountable. Participating in virtual lessons is necessary for maintaining a student’s attendance record and those not taking part can eventually face truancy issues.
“This engagement piece using technology could be beneficial as we get into flu season and the unknown,” he said.
Asked about the status of the current hybrid education model (in-person and virtual lessons), Satterfield said the school system was constantly evaluating the process. However, he said barring changes from the School Board he expected the hybrid model to continue at least through the end of the fall semester.
“One of the things I asked the board was that we try to do this on a semester-by-semester basis,” he said. “I would like to bring it to the board after fall break about where we stand.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
