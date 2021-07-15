Parents looking to enroll their children in Trousdale County Schools for the upcoming 2021-22 school year are urged to use the district’s online registration form.
Forms for both new students and students who were enrolled last year are both available on the district’s website at tcschools.org. Registration is moving to an online-only format, according to Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.
“We want to have as smooth a start to the school year as we can possibly have,” Satterfield told The Vidette. “There’s two types of registration: for returning to school and a new student. It’s imperative that our parents do one of those.”
Trousdale County starts its school year on July 29 and there is no virtual option this year. All classes will be five days a week at all three of the county’s schools.
Students who were in the school system last year should use the “Return to School” form, even if the child is moving from the elementary school to the middle or from middle to high school.
“If you’re coming back this year, you use the ‘Return’ form. Addresses change, cell numbers change, bus stops change. It gives us up-to-date information so that form is vital so we can communicate with parents,” Satterfield said.
The registration forms can only be filled out online and not in person, as in previous years. For those families who lack Internet access at home, Satterfield said the public library could be used. Also, parents can come to one of the schools but will be directed to a computer lab to fill out information.
“It’s all online… This all came from COVID. The information’s cleaner and we’re not having to decipher handwriting. If they don’t have that capacity, we will provide the equipment at our schools to do that.
“I know it’s different but we need to move into that technology space.”
The forms should be filled out as soon as possible to allow the school system to try to meet special requests, such as a particular teacher. The deadline for registration is July 27.
New students who register will have to have their information verified, such as residency and custody, before officially being enrolled in Trousdale County Schools. Parents of first-time students are urged to register their child online as soon as possible.
“Those forms have to be uploaded or they can be put in our box here at the Board of Education,” Satterfield said.
MASK POLICY: The School Board is scheduled to decide on a formal mask policy for the 2021-22 school year at its July 15 meeting, which will be at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education building.
The board made masks optional for the summer learning camps held in June but had said all along it wanted to wait until July to set the new year’s policy in order to utilize the most up-to-date information.
“I don’t foresee that being changed any,” Satterfield said. “Our policy is optional. I think our board has been pretty clear on that.”
Last Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings.
Satterfield said that all visitors to schools would be asked to wear a mask if they are unvaccinated. The schools will use an honor system and will not check vaccination cards, he added.
“I’m sure (visitors) will want to protect our staff and students,” Satterfield said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.