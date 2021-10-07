Trousdale County Schools are partnering with the county’s Health Department to provide free flu shots later this month to all students.
A letter was sent home with all students last week and any parent wishing to have their child receive a flu vaccine must complete the Student Vaccination form and return it to the school nurse by Friday, Oct. 8.
Flu shots will be provided during school hours on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
“Trousdale County School Schools is excited to work with the Trousdale County Health Department to provide flu vaccinations for our staff and students. We know flu immunizations are safe and effective and having the vaccination will help us keep everyone in school during the flu season. We hope to have a large group take advantage of the opportunity this year,” said Kathy Atwood, Coordinated School Health supervisor for Trousdale County.
For more information, contact Atwood at 615-374-0907.
Conferences: Trousdale’s school system will hold Parent-Teacher Conferences on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 1-9 p.m. and will be dismissing that day at 12:15 pm. to provide additional time for conferences.
Elementary school students in grades 3-5 and middle school conferences will be held in-person by appointment only. The schools were to be providing information to parents on how to sign up for an appointment.
Parents of students in grades K-2 will conduct phone conferences by appointment, with information to be similarly provided by the school.
Trousdale County High School will be holding regular in-person conferences on a walk-up basis.
“The goal of the fall conferences is to provide parents with their students’ most recent 2021 TCAP and Benchmark proficiency reports necessary to address learning acceleration brought about from the COVID quarantines and school closures,” the school system said in a statement.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
