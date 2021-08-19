Trousdale County’s TCAP testing scores showed a marked decrease from the previous year, but school officials said there were still plenty of highlights.
Tennessee’s Department of Education released district-level results from TCAP testing from the spring of 2021 last week. State-level results had been released the previous week and showed expected declines in academic proficiency across the state.
“The achievement scores across the state have plummeted. What we’re trying to do is see how we are relatively to the state,” Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said. “There are 25 tested subject areas and we were above the state average in 16 of them.”
Trousdale’s best results came at the eighth-grade level, where test results in all four subjects (Math, ELA, Science, Social Studies) exceeded the state average by double digits.
Grade 8 Math scores showed 48.2% proficiency, which was 23.3% above the state average. Science was 49.1% proficient (17% over average), Social Studies was 52.7% proficient (15.1% over average) and ELA was 35.1% proficient (12.3% over average).
“Eighth grade, that’s a good class of kids. They responded really well,” Satterfield noted.
Seventh-graders exceeded the state average in each area except Social Studies, coming in 1.9% below the state with 35.8% proficiency.
Five of the seven high school tested subjects came in above the state average, with only English I and English II coming in under by 2 and 3.5% respectively.
Math scores in grades 3-6 were all below the state average, with only 19.3% of sixth-graders testing as proficient.
“Even the ones we missed, on some we were close. Considering we were on a hybrid model and were in person less than half the time and kept those results, is a testament to the good work of our educators and how they successfully managed a pandemic year,” Satterfield added.
The district is using federal COVID relief money to employ high-impact math tutors in grades 3-5, which Satterfield called “a real good place to target our funds.”
Leigh Cooksey, Coordinator of Teacher Talent & Development for Trousdale County Schools, provided a report comparing Trousdale’s scores to the other 15 counties in the Upper Cumberland region. Trousdale led the region in eight of the 25 categories: Grade 4 ELA, Grade 6 Social Studies, Grade 7 Math, Grade 8 ELA, Grade 8 Science, Grade 8 Social Studies, Integrated Math II and U.S. History.
Satterfield trumpeted the fact that Trousdale tested 99.1% of its students, even bringing in those enrolled in virtual school.
“We are proud of our participation rate, which exceeds even the 95% expectation rate during a typical year,” he said. “Because of this commitment to participation, we have objective information to show where we can continue to improve to support all students.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
