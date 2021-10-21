Trousdale County’s School Board voted to add vaping to its disciplinary procedures during its Oct. 7 meeting.
“Dr. (Clint) Satterfield’s told us what a problem that’s becoming at the high school, probably at the middle school too,” chairman Johnny Kerr said.
Under the policy change, vaping — even of non-tobacco products — will be considered the same as the use of tobacco, which is a Level III offense under district policy.
Punishment would be Saturday school for a first offense, Saturday school and a citation from the School Resource Officer for a second offense and Alternative School for a third offense.
“This has come from the principals. We’re asking for a bit of relief for a problem that’s grown over time,” Satterfield told the board. “We wanted to be sure we had the best policy we could use… It’s not healthy for kids to be vaping; they certainly don’t need to be doing it at school.”
The revised policy went into effect immediately upon receiving approval from the School Board.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.