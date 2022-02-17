Trousdale County Schools were among 68 districts in Tennessee to receive recognition as a “Best For All” district, the Tennessee Department of Education announced last week.
To qualify for the Best for All recognition program, a district must have planned to spend an amount equal to or more than 50% of its ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) 3.0 award amount on strategies to raise student academic achievement, as well as opted to participate in the state’s high-dosage, low-ratio tutoring program, TN ALL Corps.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield noted that Trousdale’s school district would be spending roughly $1.453 million of its $2.1 million ESSER 3.0 funds on improving student academic performance. Part of that commitment is low-ratio, high-impact math tutoring for grades 3-5 at Trousdale Elementary. Last Friday, that tutoring was on display to members of the school board, representatives of the TDOE and Sen. Ferrell Haile.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Best for All District by the Tennessee Department of Education,” Satterfield said in a press statement announcing the recognition. “The effects of COVID-19 have been challenging, and we’re grateful for ESSER funds that have allowed us to urgently address student needs. Our ESSER strategy includes investments in high-quality instructional materials and implementation support, instructional leadership development, and improved one-to-one technology for students. We are particularly excited about how we’re supporting students through Tennessee All Corps and our high-dose math tutoring for students in grades three through five.”
Satterfield also noted the necessity of in-person classes to make the tutoring program as effective as possible.
“Even though we’re in our infancy on this tutoring initiative, we are experiencing phenomenal student gains. We will continue to tweak our delivery to meet the needs of all students,” district math supervisor Toby Woodmore added.
One of the benefits of the “Best For All” designation is that those districts will receive additional grant money from the state’s ESSER portion. Trousdale County will receive $175,000 extra funding, which Satterfield said would go toward extending the math tutoring program for a third year.
“Best for All Districts are meeting this critical moment in time head on, building upon statewide momentum to focus their efforts on students-first work and outcomes,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a press statement. “I couldn’t be more proud to celebrate these districts and their communities who are so deserving of this recognition as we accelerate achievement each day moving forward. Congratulations!”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
