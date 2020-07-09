Trousdale County Schools have opened the application process for a virtual school option for the 2020-21 academic year, as well as the Wednesday Learn From School program for grades K-5.
The school system announced its opening plan at June’s School Board meeting. That plan has students going to school either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday, with Chromebooks to be provided for learning at home on other days.
The virtual school option is designed to be available to parents who may be reluctant to send students to school in the fall.
To be eligible for virtual school, parents/guardians must have verifiable access to a computer, printer and an Internet connection.
The application window for virtual school will be open through July 16 and parents can apply at tcschools.org/news/4564.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said his office had received over 70 applications for virtual school.
The Wednesday Learn From School option is for students in grades K-5 whose parents want them to attend school in person on those days. Enrollment will be limited because of social distancing requirements and parents are urged to apply as soon as possible.
The Wednesday Learn from School application is a two-step process requiring both a letter from the parent’s/guardian’s employer and an Employment Verification form. The application is available in both an online and paper format. The Employment Verification form is only available in paper format. Paper documents are can be submitted by email to verification@tcschools.org or by contacting Amanda Carman at the Board of Education, 615-374-2193.
The application can be viewed at tcschools.org/news/4565.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
