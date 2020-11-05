Trousdale County Schools were expecting to notify this week parents of students eligible to receive a P-EBT card, staff said Monday.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced on Oct. 14 that it would send Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer cards to school districts across the state. The cards are intended to provide assistance to parents of students who receive free or discounted meals in place of meals that were missed from March to May after schools closed.
Since every student in Trousdale County is provided with free meals through the federal Community Eligibility Provision program, any household with a student can get a card regardless of income if they had a student enrolled in Trousdale County Schools in March of this year.
P-EBT provides parents with roughly $250 in benefits that can be used to purchase food at any establishment that accepts EBT or online with Amazon and Walmart. The funding for the program is though the federal CARES Act for COVID-19 relief.
Kathy Atwood, Coordinated School Health supervisor for Trousdale County, said letters would be sent home with elementary school students and mailed to the homes of middle and high school students.
If a parent has already claimed the benefit, they will not receive a letter.
“Everybody that is eligible for a card will be notified,” Atwood said. “The state gave us a list, we double-checked it and we’ll be notifying parents.”
Cards may be picked up at the Board of Education office at 103 Lock Six Road Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Cards not picked up will be returned to the state.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.