The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets were looking to take a big step forward toward a region championship and homefield advantage in the playoffs, but came up short to Watertown 9-7 on the Creekbank Friday night.
“It’s a heartbreaking loss,” said Trousdale coach Blake Satterfield. “Our kids put everything into it this week. They came out and executed better.”
The Purple Tigers (2-1, 1-0 4-2A) had the game’s first possession but punted after one first down and pinned the Jackets (1-2, 0-1) at their own 2.
Three plays later, the Jackets came out to punt but the snap went over the punter’s head and out the back of the end zone. The safety put Watertown ahead 2-0 with 8:10 left in the first quarter.
Late in the first quarter, junior Bryson Claiborne found an opening in the defense and sprinted 85 yards to the end zone for Trousdale County. Senior Heath Chasse’s kick put the Yellow Jackets ahead 7-2.
The only score of the second half came on a 3-yard run from Watertown senior Jordan Carter with 4:45 left in the third quarter. Freshman Trey Pack’s PAT made it a 9-7 game.
The touchdown came after a Trousdale County fumble set up Watertown at the Jackets’ 38-yard line. It was one of five fumbles by Trousdale on the night, two of which were lost.
The Jackets got the ball with just under five minutes to go at their own 36 and picked up two first drives before senior Jayden Hicks threw an interception on third and 9. The Purple Tigers were able to run out the clock after that.
Quanterrius Hughes-Malone caught eight passes for 86 yards, while Watertown quarterback Brayden Cousino was 17-of-27 for 153 yards. Carter had 10 carries for 70 yards and his team’s lone touchdown.
Claiborne had his second 100-yard rushing game of the season as he totaled 102 yards on six carries for Trousdale County.
This was the fifth game between the two rivals in three years. Watertown has now won all three regular-season matchups while Trousdale County has won in the Class 2A quarterfinals each of the past two seasons.
“I told the kids, ‘Think about that feeling and bottle that up and use it as motivation.’ Hopefully we’ll get another chance at Watertown. This isn’t our first rodeo,” Satterfield said.
