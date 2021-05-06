Trousdale County’s Senior Center is beginning to resume a normal daily schedule, including weekly trips.
The Senior Center currently has three trips scheduled in May: to the Bowling Green (KY) Mall, the Highway 52 Yard Sale and a Red, White & Blue Picnic at Bledsoe Creek State Park.
“We’ve been brainstorming, trying to come up with ideas for trips, activities and educational,” said Ginny Hunter, director of the Senior Center. “By June, we really want to be at full speed in terms of adding a lot more activities.”
Masks are still required for seniors participating in day trips and social distancing is maintained, as the Center has two vans it can use to travel.
“We’ll continue to social distance,” Hunter said.
The Senior Center is also looking at resuming some of its more popular activities in the near future such as craft classes, expanded exercise classes and health fitness.
“We’re just trying to get our calendar filled back up and get the community back in here,” Hunter said.
The Center had to close last May because of the pandemic and was not able to resume activities, even on a limited basis, until October. Participation has been limited at the facility because of social distancing requirements.
“They’re excited that the Center has opened up and we can do the classes,” Hunter said. “We haven’t been able to bring back birthday dinners and won’t just yet, but we’ve had full attendance for the line dancing and exercise classes.
“They’ve been cooped up in their homes and they want to go wherever we will take them… We’re trying to come up with what will meet everyone’s needs.”
The Senior Center has also been helping feed local seniors through funding received through the federal CARES Act passes last year. Hunter said staff from the facility shops each month from a list prepared by the seniors, with a budget of $125 per month. That program is currently scheduled to run through September, she said.
The Senior Center is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Masks are still required to enter the building. Call 615-374-1102 for more information.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
