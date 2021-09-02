Trousdale Senior Living Center is bidding farewell to its administrator and welcoming a new one.
Charity West, who has served as the facility’s top official since 2018, has decided to step down in order to spend more time with family. She has turned the reins over to Keshia Huffines, effective immediately.
Coworkers held a farewell ceremony for West on Tuesday, which was her last day.
“I’ve had an emotional and trying year, losing both parents. I feel it’s time to step back and do something a little less stressful, spend more time with my two young girls,” West said.
West said she plans to keep her license active and eventually return to a nursing career. She has worked at Trousdale Senior Living Center since 2007, starting as a Certified Nursing Assistant and working her way up to administration.
“Keshia was the best fit because she’s been our part-time nurse for two years. She has learned a lot about assisted living, the rules and regulations. The residents already know and love her. It makes it a really easy transition,” West said.
“I’m very excited,” Huffines added. “I’m ready for a new challenge and to be a bugger part of their lives every day.”
