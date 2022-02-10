Submitted to The Vidette
The National Society of High School Scholars has announced that Zander Napier, a senior at Trousdale County High School, has been selected to become a member of the organization.
The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Zander has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Lewis said in a press statement. “Zander is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” Lewis added. “We help students like Zander build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
Formed in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, the National Society of High School Scholars recognizes academic excellence at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study, and peer networks. Currently there are more than 1,700,000 members in over 170 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.