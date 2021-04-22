Funding school resource officers (SROs) in all Trousdale County schools will likely soon become the full responsibility of the Sheriff’s Department.
The County Commission will vote on a proposed budget amendment of $86,888 at its Monday meeting to add funds to the sheriff’s budget for SROs. The funds would come from property tax collections, which came in above budget projections, and will not affect the county’s fund balance.
In 2018, the school system and sheriff’s office agreed to jointly fund SROs at all three county schools moving forward. But County Attorney Branden Bellar explained to commissioners during Monday’s Budget & Finance Committee meeting that previous precedent and a proposed change in state law would not let that agreement remain in place.
“If we want SROs, the way it is now, the funding has to come through the sheriff’s office. They’re under his charge,” Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell said.
The Commission will also vote on a proposed resolution to ban parking on Front Street and heard conflicting reports from property and business owners as to the necessity of such a vote.
Banning street parking would mean “I can’t park anywhere near my front door,” said Tom Compton, who owns and resides in the building at the corner of Front Street and Broadway.
David Satterfield, co-owner of Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply, countered that delivery trucks cannot offload at the business because drivers are unwilling to risk hitting vehicles. This has meant the store is unable to stock some items, he added.
Commissioners will also vote to approve a five-member Redistricting Committee consisting of Jewell, Steve Paxton, Kent Moreland, Mary Ann Baker and Sam Edwards. The group would be charged with redrawing Trousdale County’s 10 districts based on results from the 2020 census, which are due in September.
Three rezonings will come up on first reading: 14.4 acres on McMurry Blvd. from C-2 to R-2, on West Main Street from R-2 to C-1 and on Highway 231S from A-1 to C-1. If approved, they would come back for public hearings and a second vote in May.
A number of other budget amendments are also on Monday’s agenda:
- $5,250 in CARES Act grant funding for the Senior Center;
- $28,300 in TNCAMS grant funds to replace the roof on the Sheriff’s Station;
- $90,000 in TNCAMS grant funds for new computers for the Sheriff’s Department;
- $1,250 in insurance recovery for damage to the fire hall;
- $5,925 in reimbursed autopsy expenses from CoreCivic;
- $8,414 in Homeland Security grant funds for the EMA department;
- $53,197 in cleanup line items in the 2020-21 county budget;
- $26,000 for the Greater Nashville Regional Council to create a comprehensive growth plan and capital improvement plan for Trousdale County;
- $60,000 from the Urban Services fund balance for change orders in the Streetscape project related to paving;
- $59,000 in added state funding for the school district, which was designated for bonuses for certified staff;
- $10,500 in uTrust donations for the schools;
- $12,035 in school donations by SCORE; and
- $856,000 from the school system’s fund balance to pay for rebuilding the football stadium.
The County Commission will meet on Monday, April 26 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the old courthouse.
