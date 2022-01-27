January 23-29 is School Board Appreciation Week in Tennessee.
Trousdale County is joining public school districts from across the state to celebrate
School Board Appreciation Week and honor local board members for their commitment to Trousdale County and its children.
The theme “Building the Future” reminds us to celebrate the unique role school boards play in building a future for their students, championing and advocating for quality education, and governing their local public schools. As the elected representatives of the people, they represent their local communities’ voice and vision for the future of their public schools.
“It takes strong schools to build a strong community, and these men and women devote countless hours to making sure our schools are helping every child learn at a higher level,” Dr. Clint Satterfield said.
The school board’s main goal is to support student achievement, Satterfield added. To achieve that goal, the board focuses on the following needs:
• Creating a vision for what the community wants the school district to be and for making student achievement the top priority;
• Setting the direction of the school district to achieve the highest student performance;
• Ensuring progress is measured to be sure the district’s goals are achieved and students are learning at expected levels;
• Supporting a healthy and safe school district culture in which to work and to learn;
• Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems; and
• Focusing on continuous improvement by questioning, examining, revising, refining and revisiting issues related to student achievement.
“Even though we are making a special effort during the last week of January to show appreciation for our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round effort on their part,” Satterfield said.
The members serving our district are: John Kerr, Chairman; Anthony Crook, Jason Sullivan, Barbara Towns and Regina Waller.
