Trousdale County’s softball team won its season opener on Monday, going to Red Boiling Springs and crushing the Lady Bulldogs 15-0 in three innings.
The Lady Jackets hit three home runs during a 10-run first inning, by freshmen Aubrie Wemple and Emma Grace Holder and sophomore Taren Simmons. Wemple’s blast was a grand slam and came in her first high school at-bat.
Columbia State commitment Alivia Boykin struck out seven batters and allowed four hits over three innings to earn the win.
“Many people have worried about this team after losing eight senior starters from the 2021 District and Region Championship team. I think these young ladies have something to prove for themselves and I think they made that very clear last night,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said.
“Our girls came out to play tonight all the way from freshmen up to seniors. This is a great group of girls to coach and I look forward to us having great practices and getting better throughout the season.”
The Lady Jackets will play at Smith County on Thursday and in the Gordonsville Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
