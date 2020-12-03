Trousdale County students in the 2020 graduating class scored an average of 20.0 on the ACT, according to results released by the Tennessee Department of Education.
The local average was down from a 21.0 in 2019, but was on par with the state average of 19.9. Statewide participation remained relatively stable with 62,564 graduates taking the ACT, and all students in Trousdale took the test.
“Remember our students were about ready to take the ACT again in the spring and then we closed for COVID and missed the rest of the spring,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “We exceeded the state average; when you look at ranking them we were No. 38 out of 146 districts.
“That puts us in the top 30% and we’re really proud of that.”
The ACT provides an opportunity to understand students’ college and career readiness. Each fall, the department releases statewide ACT results for the most recent graduating class representing each student’s highest ACT score.
Trousdale County High School will, for the first time ever, be a designated ACT testing site for the Dec. 12 exam. Seniors will have a free opportunity to improve their scores if they so desire.
“One of the things that we’re happy about is that we have some ACT vouchers which we are giving to our seniors and they can take the ACT for free,” Satterfield said. “They don’t even have to go out of the county to take it; we’re really proud of that.”
ACT senior retakes allowed about a third of the 2020 graduating class to increase their highest ACT composite score.
“Despite so many changes and challenges during 2019-20 school year, we are incredibly proud to report the state’s ACT participation rate held steady for 2020 graduates. This did not happen by accident,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a press statement. “While we can all agree that we must continue the work to improve our student’s scores on the ACT, maintaining strong participation this year is a testament to the hard work of our districts, schools and educators across the state in supporting their students through an unprecedented pandemic.”
Although the state and federal government waived mandatory testing including ACT participation due to COVID-19, the rate of Tennessee students taking the ACT remained relatively stable, with 97% participation statewide. Twenty-seven districts, including Trousdale County, had 100% participation rates for the ACT.
Local averages in subject areas were 19.0 in English, compared to the state average of 19.5; 19.9 in math (19.2 state average), 20.1 reading (20.5 state average) and 20.5 in science (19.9 state average).
In Trousdale County, 42.7% of those taking the ACT scored a 21 or higher.
“That goes by our vision statement that we’re trying to graduate all students for the careers of tomorrow,” Satterfield said. “Our target is a goal of 45% every year, so obviously we’re quite near that target.”
A complete breakdown of state and district ACT scores is available online at tn.gov/education/data/data-downloads.html.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
