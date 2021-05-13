Trousdale County’s swimming pool is set to open as scheduled on Saturday, May 22.
Members of the Parks & Recreation Committee heard from the Public Works office during their May 4 meeting, which had been called after earlier meetings noted a shortage in the number of employees needed to operate the pool.
“We’re going to try just as hard as we can this year,” Public Works Director Cliff Sallee told the committee.
All the assistant manager positions have been filled and 14 lifeguards have been hired. As of the meeting only nine had committed to being able to attend certification training, which is a requirement of being able to work as a lifeguard.
Sallee also updated on work to get the pool into usable condition for this year.
“The pool’s been cleaned up the best we can get it; the year sitting was real hard on it,” he said. “It should be up and running sometime next week to pass chemical tests.”
The swimming pool will operate with its usual hours: Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The facility will remain open late on Tuesday evenings as it did in 2019, which Sallee said had proved to be popular with the public. No closing date has been set yet, as the committee will examine how the pool is operating before reexamining that topic.
The schedule for pool parties has also been filling up rapidly, Sallee added. Pool parties can be reserved by calling Public Works at 615-374-9574 or by calling the facility at 615-374-1129 during business hours.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers told the committee it could authorize a $100 bonus to be paid to lifeguards after the close of the pool season. The committee had discussed doing so at its April meeting but deferred after questions were raised over how a bonus would fit in with federal wage and labor laws.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.