Trousdale County’s swimming pool still lacks enough employees as of yet to be able to open as planned next month.
Public Works Director Cliff Sallee made that statement to members of the Parks & Recreation Committee during their April 15 meeting.
As of the meeting, Sallee said there were 11 lifeguards hired and one manager. The pool typically needs at least 13 to 15 lifeguards, a manager and four assistant managers in order to operate, he said.
Asked if he could operate with 11 lifeguards, Sallee stated, “No.”
“We’re just in a holding pattern,” he added. “If we don’t get them started pretty quickly, we won’t be able to get lifeguard training.”
Training would need to be completed by mid-May in order for the pool to be able to open on its scheduled date of May 22.
Asked whether adjusting the pool’s operating hours would be an option, Sallee said, ‘We’re not open enough now.”
Commissioner Beverly Atwood suggested paying a $100 retention bonus to pool employees who stay for the entire summer. The committee voted to approve the idea, contingent on a ruling from the state on whether such a bonus would comply with wage and labor laws.
“We need to get it open if there’s any way possible,” committee chairman Bubba Gregory said.
Sallee noted that he is also short-handed in the Public Works and Parks departments, saying, “If anyone wants a job, they’ve got one right now.”
Applications are available by contacting Public Works at 615-374-9574.
Commissioners also voted to allow the building of a nine-hole disc golf course in Hartsville City Park.
The Discin’ Disciples group, which promotes disc golf and hold tournaments across Middle Tennessee, has offered to privately raise funds and construct the course at an estimated cost of $8,000. Disc golf involves using a Frisbee-like disc and is a growing, low-impact sport that can be played by all ages.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers also reported that the county is waiting to hear whether it will receive a grant to install ADA-compliant equipment in the playground area. The county has scheduled a safety inspection that was requested by the Tennessee Department of Transportation as part of the application process, he said.
The mayor’s office is also waiting on a report on replacing the light poles at the Little League fields and a meeting with the developer is set for April 27. Exact figures are not yet available, but previous estimates put that project at around $150,000.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
