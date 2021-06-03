Trousdale County’s swimming pool will not be opening this summer after all.
That announcement was made via social media on May 24, with county officials citing a lack of trained employees and a shortage of needed pool supplies.
“Our Public Works staff have tried every avenue and the hard decision had to be made to close the pool this season. We apologize for getting hopes up and not being able to make an earlier decision. Thank you all for the support in trying to get the pool going and for those who applied to work,” a statement on the county’s Facebook page said.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers commented on the matter during the Commission’s May meeting.
“We had a little less than half the staff needed, and we are also facing a chlorine shortage… Our supplier told us aside from what we’ve already reserved, there’s no guarantee we’re going to get more going forward.
“Those two factors together, unfortunately, led us to cancel opening the pool this year. We looked at all kinds of alternatives…”
The pool had been scheduled to open on May 22 but was delayed at that time. Public Works officials had previously acknowledged issues with finding enough lifeguards and getting them trained.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.