Trousdale County will celebrate Senior Night this week when the Yellow Jackets host the Portland Panthers in the final home game of the regular season.
Portland is 2-5 overall and 0-4 in Region 5-4A. The Panthers have wins over Forrest (20-14) and West Creek (31-27), along with losses to Westview (47-6), Montgomery Central (20-19), Greenbrier (19-12), White House-Heritage (41-27) and White House (32-31 OT).
“It’s a big school, they are physical and if you make mistakes they’ll make you pay,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said of Portland. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to play Portland. That goes back to an old rivalry even when I played and hopefully we can keep them on the schedule in the future.”
Last year the Jackets scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to cage the Panthers 37-7 in a driving rainstorm in Portland.
The game can be heard line on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and streamed online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates will be on the Vidette’s Facebook page.
JSMS season ends: The Jr. Jackets saw their season come to a close with a 28-0 loss at Cumberland County in the opening round of the playoffs on Sept. 29.
JSMS finished with a 2-5 record under first-year coach Kyle Gregory.
